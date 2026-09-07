Apple

Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year

A service and home security system could be launched by Apple next year, with Apple manufacturing a home security camera that is privacy-forward, integrating AI to check the surroundings of the user instead of using video footage.


A home hub by Apple is slated to be released by the end of 2026 to control their smart home products at home, with a camera rumored to be in the making to be paired alongside the device. 

Apple Could Release Security Camera Service Next Year

HomeKit Secure Video is already present by Apple; it’s a feature in Apple Home for cameras that are third-party with end-to-end encryption that securely stores and streams videos to iCloud from HomeKit Cameras that are compatible.

Features for HomeKit Cameras have been upgraded in iOS 27, enabling the app to make summaries for motion alerts detected. The future service for home security monitoring could be connected to the current video features for HomeKit Secure Video and iCloud+.


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