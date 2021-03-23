Apple creates exclusive FaZe Clan Powerbeats Pro Edition

Apple has recently partnered with FaZe Clan to make a new Powerbeats Pro.

FaZe Clan is a pro esports organization that uses mainly black and red motif, and the colors translate to the new Powerbeats Pro. A tweet from the official Beats by Dre account announces how the new FaZe Clan limited edition Powerbeats Pro will be sold via the NTWRK app.

The launch of the FaZe Clan Powerbeats Pro edition will start March 22, 2021.

Apple has done a collaboration with the organization before. Spring colored Powerbeats Pro was released in May of 2020, and drones were used to deliver the product to FaZe Clan members.

Powerbeats Pro is an overhauled Powerbeats 3 earbuds with earhooks for stability and a snug fit. It has the H1 chip, Hey Siri support and a charging case that gives the audio device up to 24 hours of playback. The Powerbeats Pro is water and sweat resistant, making it the ideal earbuds for fitness activities.