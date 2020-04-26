Apple creates its official TikTok account

It appears that Apple has created its Official account on the famous social networking app TikTok. TikTok is a platform for users to create small videos for various entertainment purposes.

As of now, there are no videos on the account. The number of TikTok followers of this account is already increasing in numbers. The users can access Apple’s official account using the username @apple.

For the past several years it has been seen that Apple has been quite active on social media. Apple realizes that the user of social media is as important as any other media on the web. Apple is also active on Instagram and shares images and introduces new products through that platform. Apple has also an official Account for Apple Support on Twitter. Apple also has an official Twitter account.

It is now clear how Apple will use the TikTok account. Ti could be to create short funny videos and ads about the iPhone or other devices. It could also be an account with no videos. However, it seems more likely that Apple will use it for advertising purposes.

TikTok is a Chinese social media app. It has got a lot of fame across the globe n the past year. the users of this App can create short videos, with simple to use editing tools.