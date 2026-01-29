Apple

Apple Creating AI Pin The Size of an AirTag

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is developing an AI pin equipped with a speaker, microphone and multiple cameras. The company is planning to unveil iOS 27 with the revamped Siri, and the pin can likely support the new chatbot. It will sport a circular disc shape flat and thin, similar to the shape and size of the Apple AirTag. The intended finalized version is supposed to be a bit thicker.


As of now, there is no attachment method built-in, and this could be added later as production continues. Wearables and AI pins have not been doing well, but several companies are making them. OpenAI will be collaborating with Jony Ive to create a small AI gadget that could be a wearable device, or not, along with it other products with AI in development. Amazon has a Bee bracelet, and Meta has their AI glasses. Various small companies are also creating devices and wearables that have AI integrated in them, and Apple has some catching up to do.

