Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses

Apple is manufacturing 4 different smart glasses styles and is placing its bets that they have a design that is superior and will be different from their rival partners and the products they put out.

The glasses are reportedly made from acetate, a high-end material that is both luxurious and durable compared to the standard plastic being used by current companies.

The company is referring to the glasses inside as icons and will be offered in different colors like light brown, black, and ocean blue. The glasses will have Siri and iPhone control with computer vision for the AI to understand the surroundings of the user and be used to give contextual awareness to Apple Intelligence in the glasses.

The glasses are expected to be revealed by the end of this year or early next year, with the release slated for 2027.