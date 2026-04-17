Apple

Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses

Apple is manufacturing 4 different smart glasses styles and is placing its bets that they have a design that is superior and will be different from their rival partners and the products they put out. 


The glasses are reportedly made from acetate, a high-end material that is both luxurious and durable compared to the standard plastic being used by current companies.

Apple Creating Different Styles for Smart Glasses

The company is referring to the glasses inside as icons and will be offered in different colors like light brown, black, and ocean blue. The glasses will have Siri and iPhone control with computer vision for the AI to understand the surroundings of the user and be used to give contextual awareness to Apple Intelligence in the glasses.

The glasses are expected to be revealed by the end of this year or early next year, with the release slated for 2027.


Latest News
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
AirPods Max 2 is $20 off
1 Min Read
Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways
Apple and John Giannandrea Part Ways
1 Min Read
Huawei Unveils Foldable Device
Huawei Unveils Foldable Device
1 Min Read
Mass Production for iPhone Fold Delayed
Mass Production for iPhone Fold Delayed
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
AirPods Pro 3 is $49 off
1 Min Read
Valve Announces Stream Link App For Vision Pro Headset
Valve Announces Stream Link App For Vision Pro Headset
1 Min Read
Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone
Apple Using Smart Adhesive for Foldable iPhone
1 Min Read
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Shipment For Apple Mac Increases
Shipment For Apple Mac Increases
1 Min Read
Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii
Developer Integrates Mac OS X Cheetah for the Nintendo Wii
1 Min Read
New Subscription Added by OpenAI
New Subscription Added by OpenAI
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?