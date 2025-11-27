Apple

Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is cutting down and laying off several of its employees in the sales positions. The company is looking for a way to simplify its method of selling its products to governments, businesses, and schools.


Employees that were affected got a notice during the past few weeks, and the eliminated roles affected account managers for government agencies, big schools and businesses, including staff at briefing centers for Apple’s major customers. The employees who were laid off can apply for other roles at Apple.

Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees

Apple is rebuilding the sales team, and employees who’ve been affected believe that the company wants to move the sales to third-party sellers, allowing the company to save money through cutting costs on salaries. Employees have a grace period of one month to apply for new roles within Apple, and those who have not found one will get a severance package on January 20th.


