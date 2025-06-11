Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer

Apple recently released a new trailer for the ‘F1’ movie with haptic feedback.

Advertisements

The movie trailer can be experienced with an iPhone that has Taptic Engine. The feature produces vibrations in sync with the action on-screen. For the ‘F1’ movie, the cars produce the vibrations that can be felt in the device. The intensity is different as well, with smaller feedback for bouncing balls and bigger for an engine rev. Users will need to have iOS 18.4 or newer to get the full experience. The ‘F1’ haptic feedback trailer can be found in Apple TV and the TV+ tab.

‘F1’ is an Apple exclusive movie that tells the story of a former F1 driver who joins a new but struggling team to take the top spot in the racing tournament. The movie will premiere in theaters on June 27 and become available on Apple TV+ after its run.