Apple

Apple debuts special ‘Year of the Snake’ AirPods 4

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Apple recently launched a special edition AirPods 4 in time for the Lunar New Year happening on January 29.

The special edition AirPods 4 has an engraving of a snake icon for 2025 and is available for purchase in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China for now. It’s unclear whether Apple will make them available in other regions or countries. The ‘Year of the Snake’ AirPods 4 is similar to the standard AirPods 4 with ANC version except for the engraving. The AirPods 4 launched last year and offered spatial audio support, transparency mode, adaptive audio, and ANC sans the silicone tips. Those interested can order the special AirPods 4 and have it delivered as soon as January 8 with a maximum of two per customer.

AirPods 4

Apple traditionally releases limited edition AirPods, although it has been the Pro model in previous years. The iPhone 16 lineup has also received a markdown in China recently.

