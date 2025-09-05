Apple

Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation

By Samantha Wiley
The rollout of robotics and automations in Apple’s supply chain for manufacture have been vastly accelerated by Apple. For more than two years, the company has been advocating an increase in automation in facilities of suppliers, and Apple is setting this as a prerequisite for contracts.


This would stabilize the quality of the products, uniformity, lessen dependency on labor, and minimize the costs of long-term production in the middle of the current diversification of the supply chain straying from China.

The supposed automation of the company reaches all the big categories in products like the Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and iPhone. The company expects the suppliers to pay for their own upgrades in automation instead of relying on the finances of the company or subsidizing equipment..

Apple is seemingly hoping that the increased use of robotics could minimize the impact of shortages in labor, digitize the inspections and create a consistent process for suppliers.


