Apple developing new augmented reality app for iOS 14

According to the iOS 14 code leaked by 9to5mac, Apple is developing a new augmented reality app codenamed “The Gobi.”

Apple is now working on a new App as part of its iOS 14. Apple is naming this new app, “Gobi.” This app will give the users the experience of augmented reality to gather more information about their surroundings. The report claims this new app revolves around the QR code-like tags that trigger an augmented reality experience for the user.

Based on the findings by 9to5mac, “Apple appears to be testing integrations with Apple Stores and Starbucks. For instance, users would be able to hold up their phone in an Apple Store and view information about the products on display, get pricing, and compare features.“

The report also says that Apple has plans to make the API and SDK available to third-party companies. These companies will provide their tag identifiers for their Apps. These identifiers will load scenery and custom assets for that specific company.

This feature will use extensions built into downloaded App Store apps. Currently, it is not clear as Apple will make this feature free for all, or Apple will have a system to lock it down for selected partners.