Apple developing new chip for future AI features and Macs

By Samantha Wiley
Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a chip for artificial intelligence features and future Mac products.

There are several chips in development, each with its own function. Namely, ‘Komodo’ is believed to be the M6 chip, while ‘Borneo’ might be the M7 chip. An upcoming chip, titled ‘Sotra’ is set for future Mac devices. The Cupertino-based company is developing chips for AI servers too, and this marks the first time a dedicated chip will be used this way. Bloomberg mentioned that the chips will handle Apple Intelligence requests and serve the same function as high-end Mac processors.

The server chips are under the ‘Baltra’ project and might be completed in 2027. Aside from this information, Apple is developing ‘specialized chips’ for use in smart glasses, which might rival that of Meta, and chips for its Apple Watch and AirPods models. The camera-equipped accessories could make a 2027 debut.

