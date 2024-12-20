Apple developing revamped version of Magic Mouse

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a revamped Magic Mouse that addresses longtime issues. Apple has been recently working on a full redesign of the Magic Mouse with the goal of making it a better fit in today’s modern era, with the earliest release possibly in 12-18 months from now.

Apple made the switch to USB-C from a lightning port for the Magic Mouse, but it was still situated at the bottom of the device, thereby preventing users from using it while it was being charged. However, this is not a big issue because the Magic Mouse has quick charging and long battery life, but it seems Apple finally plans to find a new place for the port.

No new details about the upcoming Magic Mouse have been released yet, but Apple will probably take ideas from other devices like the MX Master 3S from Logitech featuring an ergonomic design, 2 scroll wheels, a thumb rest, and more.