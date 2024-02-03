Apple

Apple devices reach 2.2 billion globally

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s latest earnings report claims that there are more than 2.2 billion Apple devices around the world.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that they are ‘pleased to announce that the installed base of active devices has surpassed 2.2 billion’, which is a new record in geographic segments and products. The Cupertino-based company tallied 2 billion active devices in January 2023. As far as the exact numbers are concerned, Apple did not disclose how many for Macs, iPads, and iPhones. However, it has been a while since Apple disclosed that there are more than one billion active iPhones globally.

Financial results for 2024 first fiscal quarter was disclosed- Apple posted a net profit and revenue of $33.9 billion and $119.6 billion, respectively. This was up from a $30 billion and $117.2 billion revenue and net profit for 2023. A live streaming of investors’ earnings call was streamed recently.

