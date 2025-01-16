Apple

Apple discontinues signing iOS 18.2

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.2

Apple ceased signing for the iOS 18.2, meaning you can’t downgrade to the iOS 18.2 if you updated to the iOS 18.2.1. This happens often when a new version for the iOS is launched for the iPhone, where they cease signing the past version of the iOS after a week or two has passed. If an update isn’t signed, it can’t be installed anymore because of a verification check that happens on the server software side. 

By stopping users from downgrading to past versions of the iOS, Apple sees to it that users of iPhones keep their gadgets updated to the latest versions to receive and have the latest improvements on security that come with the update. The current iOS version 18.2.1 was released with bug fixes that are not specified, while the past update, iOS 18.2, came out last December with the addition of Apple Intelligence including the integration of Siri ChatGPT, Genmoji and Image Playground.

