Apple

Apple discontinuing iCloud backup support for iOS 8 or earlier

By Samantha Wiley
iCloud

Apple customers have received emails that starting in December, device backups over iCloud backup will require their iPhone or iPad to have iOS 9 or any later version of the iOS, and anything lower like the iOS 8 and devices with earlier versions will no longer be supported. Apple will also take down any existing iCloud backups that the device contains in the process. Stored data and apps in the iPhone or iPad running on iOS 8 won’t be touched and users can manually backup the devices using a Windows PC or a Mac.

These changes will be implemented next month on December 18, so it is advised for people who own Apple devices running on iOS 8 or an iPhone or iPad with an earlier version to update to iOS 9 or later if it’s possible. Apple stated that dropping support puts the company in alignment with their minimum software requirements. iOS 9 stopped the use of the old system and has acquired CloudKit for future backups.

iCloud
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M4 iMac
Get $100 Off the M4 iMac!
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone produced
1 Min Read
Snoopy Screen Savers
Snoopy screen savers added to tvOS 18.2 beta
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
MagSafe Charger 2m and 1m On Sale!
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 2
Apple AirTag 2 will reportedly launch early in 2025
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s lightning adapter to 3.5mm headphone jack labeled sold out
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Apple hit by lawsuit regarding crackling on AirPods Pro
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
M2 iPad Air 128GB 11-inch on Sale at $100 Off
1 Min Read
App Store
Russian-language RFE/RL app removed from App Store
1 Min Read
Emojis
New emojis may arrive on iMessage in 2025
1 Min Read
Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest returns with 4th season on January 29
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 with ANC on Sale for $168.99
1 Min Read
Lost your password?