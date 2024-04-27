Apple

Apple discusses upcoming iOS 18 and generative AI with OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has reached out again to OpenAI about powering its artificial intelligence feature for iOS 18, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

OpenAI and Apple have been in talks starting in 2024, but the discussions have proved fruitless so far. Recently, Apple tried again to integrate OpenAI technology through an agreement with the company in line with the launch of iOS 18. The Cupertino-based company has spoken with other companies, namely Google for the Gemini AI and will be making a decision shortly once it’s finalized.

Apple

It’s largely believed that the upcoming iOS 18 will focus on AI, with functionality being introduced across Apple’s operating systems. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company intends to ‘break new ground’ in the niche. iOS 18 is expected to be revealed during this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference, and the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be unveiled this fall.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $110 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple users experience Apple ID logouts
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro users receive surveys
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Enjoy the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at $60 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Android dominates smartphone activation market
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads adds archive post feature
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes open source AI models available on Hugging Face Hub
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3-Powered 13-inch MacBook Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle now available on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
Passkey support added on iOS WhatsApp
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari Technology Preview 193
1 Min Read
Apple 2023 iMac
Enjoy a $100 Discount on the 2023 iMac with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?