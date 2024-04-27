Apple discusses upcoming iOS 18 and generative AI with OpenAI

Apple has reached out again to OpenAI about powering its artificial intelligence feature for iOS 18, according to Mark Gurman.

OpenAI and Apple have been in talks starting in 2024, but the discussions have proved fruitless so far. Recently, Apple tried again to integrate OpenAI technology through an agreement with the company in line with the launch of iOS 18. The Cupertino-based company has spoken with other companies, namely Google for the Gemini AI and will be making a decision shortly once it’s finalized.

It’s largely believed that the upcoming iOS 18 will focus on AI, with functionality being introduced across Apple’s operating systems. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company intends to ‘break new ground’ in the niche. iOS 18 is expected to be revealed during this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference, and the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be unveiled this fall.