Apple discussing iPhone Gemini AI integration with Google

Apple is said to be in talks with Google about bringing its generative engine to iOS 18, according to Mark Gurman.

Gurman said that the report came from people who were ‘familiar with the situation’. Apparently, Google and Apple are in active negotiations to bring Google’s LLMs to power features in the upcoming iOS 18. The discussion is to have the license for the Gemini AI engine. The source said that the two have not yet decided on an outcome or finalized the terms of the deal. iOS 18 is expected to launch this year and bring generative AI as part of the software system’s features.

Apple needs a partner with large-scale hardware and compute capabilities to power cloud-based generative AI functions. It’s believed that Apple will have an AI feature on the iPad and iPhone late this year, which is also the expected launch of iOS 18.