Apple

Apple discussing iPhone Gemini AI integration with Google

By Samantha Wiley
Gemini

Apple is said to be in talks with Google about bringing its generative engine to iOS 18, according to Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

Gurman said that the report came from people who were ‘familiar with the situation’. Apparently, Google and Apple are in active negotiations to bring Google’s LLMs to power features in the upcoming iOS 18. The discussion is to have the license for the Gemini AI engine. The source said that the two have not yet decided on an outcome or finalized the terms of the deal. iOS 18 is expected to launch this year and bring generative AI as part of the software system’s features.

Gemini

Apple needs a partner with large-scale hardware and compute capabilities to power cloud-based generative AI functions. It’s believed that Apple will have an AI feature on the iPad and iPhone late this year, which is also the expected launch of iOS 18.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter
The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is 25% Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
Two AirPods 4 models launching this year
1 Min Read
Apple Account
Apple Account branding might go live with iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Get $100 Off the iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 256GB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple Sports app
MLB and NCAA March Madness added to Sports app
1 Min Read
Google
Google Adds Real-Time URL protection on Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple secures DarwinAI company
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Take $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
M3 iMac refurbished options appear in Apple Canada
1 Min Read
Proton Desktop Mail App
Proton Desktop Mail App on macOS Launches
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade game
Apple Arcade holds Hello Kitty Island Adventure event in san francisco
1 Min Read
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
1 Min Read
Lost your password?