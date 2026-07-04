Apple Discussing With Chinese Companies YMTC and CXMT Regarding Purchase Of Memory Chips

Apple is rumored to be having discussions with Yangtze Memory Technologies Co and ChangXin Memory Technologies Co. to purchase memory semiconductor companies in China, but no final deal has been agreed upon just yet.

Apple is apparently collaborating with both YMTC and CXMT to receive RAM at a lower price, with Apple raising the prices across their devices recently as an answer to the unavoidable increased costs in components DRAM and RAM.

For approval of purchasing chips from companies in China, Apple is not needed to get approval in the United States, but collaborating with the Trump Administration would stop political upsets from happening.

Both Chinese companies are on the list of firms that the United States has suspicions that are associated with the People’s Liberation Army, with YTMC being on the Commerce Department Blacklist in the United States.