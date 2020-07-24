Apple Distinguished Educators Program turns 25

Apple highlights the accomplishments of Carl Owens, a professor from Tennessee Tech University.

Apple Distinguished Educators Program

The Apple Distinguished Educator Program turns 25, and with this milestone Apple has shared the profile of professor Carl Owens, who has worked for 40 years as an educator in Tennessee Tech.

On Apple’s website Carl’s accomplishments include showing his students how to use technology. It’s also been mentioned that the Tennessee Tech professor has been using Apple products since 1984 and has used Apple software and devices at home and while teaching his students at the Jeffers Learning Resource Center.

Owens has always been a supporter of remote learning and collaboration, and as such was appointed a position when the corona virus pandemic forced schools to shut down.

The Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE) program nurtures and recognizes higher-education and K-12 teachers who use Apple technology for innovation, leadership and excellence, and currently has over three thousand educators in 45 countries.