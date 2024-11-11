Apple distributes parts for iPhone 16 models for self-service repair program

Apple has tools and parts for all iPhone 16 models available for ordering from their repair stores in European countries and the United States as part of the self-service program, seven weeks following the release of the new smartphones.

Tools and repair parts for the iPhone 16’s battery, rear camera, Face ID camera in TrueDepth, display, mic, as well as the top and bottom speakers of the phone, and other kits are available starting at $49, and are available for rent for all the iPhone 16 models, including the iPhon e16 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, for 7 days.

The Apple Self-service repair program was launched in 2022, which supplies its customers with manuals, parts, and tools for Macs and iPhones for people who have experience with fixing electronic gadgets. Apple provided repair manuals for the iPhone 16 lineup in September, and this month the company has made genuine tools and parts accessible for customers who want to repair their iPhone 16 model on their own.