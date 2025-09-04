Apple Distributing Apple Pencil Pro In Refurbished Store

The online Apple refurbished store has been selling the Apple Pencil Pro for the past month, and this was a first following its release back in 2024 in the month of May. The accessory is available at 15% less than a brand new counterpart.

Refurbished Apple products are sold in conditions that are like new, where the devices and accessories go through a full functionality test to identify any defects and replace them, and also undergo a thorough inspection and cleaning process. The inventory for the Apple Pencil Pro is available in the U.K., Spain, Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, and Singapore. Once available for purchase in the United States, the refurbished accessory is expected to cost around $109, down from the price of a brand new one at $129.

The Apple Pencil Pro has a gyroscope that lets its user roll it for precise control, haptic feedback when doing specific actions, squeeze to access the tool palette of the accessory, and more. It is compatible with any iPad Mini featuring the A17 Pro chip, iPad Pro lineup with the M4 chip, and the iPad Air lineup that has the M2 chip or later version.