Apple distributing M4 Macs for customers in New Zealand and Australia

New M4 Mac devices are now being distributed to customers in New Zealand and Australia. As of November 8th, consumers who pre-ordered the MacBook Pro, iMac, or Mac Mini have started receiving their Mac orders.

Apple’s latest Macs were announced last week, with introductions made on Monday to Wednesday. The iMac now comes with the M4 Chip, first seen in the iPad Pro, as well as the Mac Mini featuring an M4, while the M4 Pro is equipped with a new M4 Max Chip with a 14 or 16 inches screen size and has also increased the RAM to 16GB.

The Mac Mini also features a new size that is slimmed down, which occupies less space in your work desk, and the iMac and MacBook Pro received a nano texture option for display. The iMac is priced at $1,299 and up, the Mac Mini from $599, and the MacBook Pro at $1,599 and up.