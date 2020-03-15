Apple dominated Wearables Market in Last Quarter of 2019

According to the research firm IDC as reported by DigiTimes, Apple shipped more than 43.4 million wearables in the last quarter of 2019.

It means that Apple dominated Wearables Market Last Quarter on the Popularity of Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats. The data suggests that Apple had almost 36.5 percent share of the wearables market.

The research director for IDC, Ramon Llamas, said, “2019 marked a strong step forward for the worldwide wearables market.” The global wearables market saw a growth of 82.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This growth was mainly due to earbuds and headphones.

According to DigiTimes, “The remarkable growth was largely due to the proliferation of wearables, which captured 55.3% of the entire market. Other popular categories that also experienced growth during the quarter included smartwatches (15.3% on the year) and wrist bands (17.7% on the year).”

Apple was at the top in the fourth quarter of 2019. Also, Apple shipped more than 106 million units during the year 2019. Seeing this growth in the wearables market, Apple is also hopeful of doing better this year. One of the reasons Apple might do better is the release of new AirPods Pro this year, which will have two new features, Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.