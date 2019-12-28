Apple will be donating to support Australian fire relief efforts

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced on Twitter that Apple will be donating towards Australia’s fire relief efforts.

Tim Cook’s tweet regarding the donation

Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country—please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 26, 2019

Australian bush-fire

Bushfires have been a major concern in Australia for two months now, due to record heat waves and long periods of drought. About 800 homes have already been lost and nine lives claimed. Moreover, wildlife in the region is being impacted as well.

Currently, the country has mobilized more than a thousand firefighters to try and control the blaze. Half the bushfires raging across Australia have been quelled, but the next heatwave is approaching and there are fire dangers rated ‘severe’ in the South Australia region.

Apple’s donation

Apple has donated to fire relief efforts and major disasters before, with the most recent one in California. Along with the pledge of support, Tim Cook sends his thoughts to the courageous volunteer force who fight the bushfire blazes via Twitter.