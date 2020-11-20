Apple donates devices to boys & girls clubs in the US

Apple today has pledged that it will be donating 2,500 Apple devices to Boys and Girls Clubs in the US. This is in line with the Cupertino-based company’s partnership with the organization and its use of Apple technologies.

Boys and Girls Club has recently launched a set of tech labs as part of its 21st Century Academic Enrichment Program. Members of the organization will be getting Mac and iPad devices for exploring the realm of math, art, engineering, technology, science and career and design training.

The program also includes Swift development programs, Everyone Can Create and Everyone Can Code.

Apple will be handing off the devices to locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin, Washington DC, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Ohio, New York, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, Connecticut, California, Arizona and Alabama.

Apple will show local clubs how to make the most of the devices and how they can be used within the creativity and coding platforms in its curricula.