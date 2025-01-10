Apple donating to help victims affected in Los Angeles wildfire

The destructive and towering wildfires that happened this week in California, Los Angeles have devoured communities and neighborhoods. Whipped by dry conditions and fierce winds, it has resulted in thousands of people fleeing with loved ones and losing their homes. Apple stated that they would donate with regard to efforts for recovery in the aftermath of the fire.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, posted on social media this Wednesday about the wildfires in Los Angeles and gave credit to the first responders and firefighters, and everyone assisting, for their efforts to quench the flames, and that Apple will be donating to help out the families and individuals affected by the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California.

Apple often donates in regard to recovery efforts after a natural disaster occurs globally, but no amount nor recipient is revealed. An example is when Apple made a past donation to the American Red Cross.