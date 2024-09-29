Apple drops investment in OpenAI

Apple has reportedly dropped out in the latest funding round offered by OpenAI.

The Cupertino-based company apparently exited at the last minute of the investment, which could raise a total of $6.5 billion. Nvidia and Microsoft are believed to support the funding, with Microsoft expected to put in $1 billion to its $13 billion total. The reason for Apple’s exit is unknown, and the company did not provide any further information about it. It’s not uncommon for Apple to invest in startups and tech companies, the latest being a $430 billion package for companies like Il-VI, Globalstar, and Finisar.

OpenAI recently announced that it will be shifting from a nonprofit firm to a for-profit one within a two-year deadline. Investors could ask for their money back if this is not completed by then. This move, however, should not affect Apple’s integration of ChatGPT in the upcoming Apple Intelligence LLM.