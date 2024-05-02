Apple

Apple drops MLS Season Pass price

By Samantha Wiley
MLS Season Pass

Apple has discounted its MLS Season Pass to entice more subscriptions.

The 2024 Major League Soccer season is about a third through, and Apple has dropped the price of MLS Season Pass to gain more viewers. Usually $99, the MLS in the US is now only $69 for the whole season. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ subscribers can get an even lower price at $59. Subscribing to the MLS Season Pass unlocks all soccer matches, including All-Star and Leagues Cup games. Apple had a similar offer in 2023 but the discount was launched at the latter part of the season.

MLS Season Pass

This year’s Major League Soccer will run until October 19. The MLS Season Pass will cover live playoff coverage, which is expected to come in the middle of October. Subscribers can access the MLS games through the Apple TV app or via the Apple TV 4K device.

TAGGED: ,
