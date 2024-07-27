Apple drops to number 6 in China smartphone market

Apple has fallen to sixth place in smartphone sales in China.

Canalys, a research firm recently published a report for Q2 of 2024, with Apple falling to sixth place. The iPhone has declined by around 6.7% due to fierce competition from other brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei. Huawei has experienced a resurgence due to producing high-end smartphones with advanced proprietary chips made in the region.

The smartphone industry had a 10% growth for Q2 of 2024, with over 70 million units shipped. Vivo tops the list with 13.1 million units and a 19% share, while Oppo had 11.3 million units. Honor had 10.7 million units, while Huawei had 10 million units. In comparison, Apple had 9.7 million units and a 14% share. Market dynamics and increased competition were factors in Apple’s decline, even with promotional content. Local vendor growth had an impact on iPhone sales as well.