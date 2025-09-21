Apple

Apple Employees Are Leaving For OpenAI

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI is recruiting employees from Apple as OpenAI’s production on their hardware products gathers momentum. OpenAI has allegedly held discussions with suppliers regarding a product that looks like a smart speaker that does not have a display, a voice recorder, a wearable pin, and glasses. The company is looking forward to a product launch late next year or early 2027.


OpenAI has successfully lured Apple employees away with well-paid compensation packages and a promise of more collaboration and less bureaucracy. The company has also offered stock grants that can surpass $1 million. This year OpenAI has successfully gathered more than two dozen employees who worked on hardware for Apple.

The Chinese assembler for AirPods and iPhones, Luxshare, has been bound to a contract to make at least one of the upcoming devices by OpenAI. It’s also believed that OpenAI has been in talks with GoerTek, covering Apple Watches, HomePods, and AirPods, to supply them with parts like speakers.


