Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS

Apple engineers recently pledged their support to bring the Godot Game Engine to the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Godot is a game engine that’s open source and free to game creators. It serves as an alternative to Unreal and Unity, with cross-platform support and web, mobile, and PC compatibility. When the Godot Engine is brought to visionOS, games could be ported natively to the headset. The team said Apple wanted to bring integration to the engine and develop a visionOS VR plugin, and began contributing in terms of development through community feedback.

The engineers said that they are now following the coding standard and have set a bar for their contributions. Furthermore, the team mentioned that they will be ‘happy to iterate’ on the PRs after suggestions and feedback. Sales for the headset have been lacking, and this could be a way to increase content and sales for Apple. A new Vision device is rumored to be underway.