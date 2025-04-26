Apple

Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple engineers recently pledged their support to bring the Godot Game Engine to the Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Godot is a game engine that’s open source and free to game creators. It serves as an alternative to Unreal and Unity, with cross-platform support and web, mobile, and PC compatibility. When the Godot Engine is brought to visionOS, games could be ported natively to the headset. The team said Apple wanted to bring integration to the engine and develop a visionOS VR plugin, and began contributing in terms of development through community feedback.

Apple

The engineers said that they are now following the coding standard and have set a bar for their contributions. Furthermore, the team mentioned that they will be ‘happy to iterate’ on the PRs after suggestions and feedback. Sales for the headset have been lacking, and this could be a way to increase content and sales for Apple. A new Vision device is rumored to be underway.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade
1 Min Read
Max
Max Follows Netflix in password sharing crackdown
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 13-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB WiFi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 third betas out now
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Online leak reveals iPhone 17 Pro camera bar change
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.5
macOS Sequoia 15.5 now has a third beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Rumors claim iPhone 17 Pro can come in Sky Blue
1 Min Read
Lost your password?