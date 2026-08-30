Apple

Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced

An event will be held by Apple on September 9, where the first foldable iPhone will be revealed alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. We are also expecting an Apple Watch Series 12 that comes with an option for a ceramic case and potential AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.


There are two new AirPods models that come with no Active Noise Cancellation, and one with Active Noise Cancellation. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could feature the S11 chip or a newer one with improvements in fitness tracking, similar to the Apple Watch Series 12.

Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced

Some other possible devices are the iMac with the M6 chip and new colors, an iPad Mini powered by the A19 or A20 Pro chip, a design that is water-resistant with a new speaker system that is vibration-based and an OLED Display, a HomePod Mini with a recent chip for support for Siri AI, and an Apple TV.


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