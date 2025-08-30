Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI

There are reports that executives at Apple have talked about acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI, where Eddy Cue, Services chief, is advocating for the company to buy AI Firms to boost Apple’s offerings. He has also supported the company’s proposal to acquire Tesla and Netflix.

Perplexity is an AI company based in the U.S. which builds an answer and search engine that merges real-time indexing on the web and large language models. Mistral AI is based in Paris, and the company creates LLMs that are faster, smaller, and easier to use than competitors.

Apple is reportedly undecided on making a deal that would cost billions. The company rarely spends past 100 million in acquisitions. If the $20 billion deal with Alphabet and Apple turns Google into the standard search engine for the device, and the federal ruling reaches its end, then Apple may be compelled with the acquisition.

Apparently, Apple has talked to bankers to continue strategizing and putting its focus on getting smaller deals.