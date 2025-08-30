Apple

Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI

There are reports that executives at Apple have talked about acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI, where Eddy Cue, Services chief, is advocating for the company to buy AI Firms to boost Apple’s offerings. He has also supported the company’s proposal to acquire Tesla and Netflix.


Perplexity is an AI company based in the U.S. which builds an answer and search engine that merges real-time indexing on the web and large language models. Mistral AI is based in Paris, and the company creates LLMs that are faster, smaller, and easier to use than competitors.

Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI

Apple is reportedly undecided on making a deal that would cost billions. The company rarely spends past 100 million in acquisitions. If the $20 billion deal with Alphabet and Apple turns Google into the standard search engine for the device, and the federal ruling reaches its end, then Apple may be compelled with the acquisition.

Apparently, Apple has talked to bankers to continue strategizing and putting its focus on getting smaller deals.


Latest News
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
1 Min Read
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 Off On Amazon
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Colors For iPhone 17
New Colors For iPhone 17 
1 Min Read
Disney+ , ESPN Unlimited, and Hulu Bundle Promo Offered By Disney
Disney+ , ESPN Unlimited, and Hulu Bundle Promo Offered By Disney
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Discounted Apple TV+ Subscription to Curb Cancellations
Apple Offers Discounted Apple TV+ Subscription to Curb Cancellations
1 Min Read
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 Marked $80 Off
Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 Marked $80 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Reportedly Getting A Bumper Case
iPhone 17 Air Reportedly Getting A Bumper Case
1 Min Read
Apple Health+ Subscription Potentially Launching in 2026
Apple Health+ Subscription Potentially Launching in 2026
1 Min Read
New AirPods Pro Expected to Arrive in Fall of 2025
New AirPods Pro Expected to Arrive in Fall of 2025
1 Min Read
Get $20 Off The Twelve South Hirise 2 Deluxe 2-in-1 Charging Station
Get $20 Off The Twelve South Hirise 2 Deluxe 2-in-1 Charging Station
1 Min Read
First Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Have Four Cameras and More Features
First Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Have Four Cameras and More Features
1 Min Read
Lost your password?