Apple expands HBCU partnership across the US

Apple

Apple has recently expanded its coding partnership with HBCU, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the US.

Just last month Apple has announced the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a $100M program that aims to further nurture its relationship with History Black Colleges & Universities.

The expansion of creativity and coding education efforts deepen with 10 new HBCUs, all of which are posted in Newsroom. The Community Education Initiative is bolstered with 24 locations, half of which are within HBCUs and 21 being in places that serve Brown and Black students. Thousands are already learning coding skills with the help of Everyone Can Create and Everyone Can Code curricula.

Apple’s Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives VP Lisa Jackson has commented that the company is committed to working with communities of color to advance their educational equity. The expansion serves as a new step towards helping Black students reach their dreams and solve tomorrow’s problems.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
