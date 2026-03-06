Apple Experience Begins

Tim Cook has hinted that a big week will be coming and the ‘experience’ has started on March 2. The company had a three-day announcement of products that ran until March 4, with at least 5 new things revealed, like the iPhone 17e, featuring major upgrades from the iPhone 16e, and the budget-friendly MacBook. This launch follows the launch of the second-generation AirTag during the previous month.

Certain content creators and journalists have been invited by Apple for their Apple Experience held in London, Shanghai, and New York, giving them hands-on testing on site and experience with the new products that they will be revealing.

Anticipated devices are the MacBook Pro with an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip, MacBook Air with M4 chip, an iPad 12 with the A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support, iPad Air with M4 chip, updates for the HomePod Mini, and a new Apple TV.