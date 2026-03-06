Apple

Apple Experience Begins

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Experience Begins

Tim Cook has hinted that a big week will be coming and the ‘experience’ has started on March 2. The company had a three-day announcement of products that ran until March 4, with at least 5 new things revealed, like the iPhone 17e, featuring major upgrades from the iPhone 16e, and the budget-friendly MacBook. This launch follows the launch of the second-generation AirTag during the previous month.


Certain content creators and journalists have been invited by Apple for their Apple Experience held in London, Shanghai, and New York, giving them hands-on testing on site and experience with the new products that they will be revealing.

Apple Experience Begins

Anticipated devices are the MacBook Pro with an M5 Max and M5 Pro chip, MacBook Air with M4 chip, an iPad 12 with the A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support, iPad Air with M4 chip, updates for the HomePod Mini, and a new Apple TV.


Latest News
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
1 Min Read
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
1 Min Read
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
1 Min Read
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Studio Display Models Nearing Release
Studio Display Models Nearing Release
1 Min Read
Chocolate Bars will have Apple Music in Germany in Promotional Collab
Chocolate Bars will have Apple Music in Germany in Promotional Collab
1 Min Read
Blender iPad App Development Stopped
Blender iPad App Development Stopped
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Announcements Reportedly Prioritizing Refreshes in Chips
Apple Announcements Reportedly Prioritizing Refreshes in Chips
1 Min Read
Lost your password?