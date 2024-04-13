Apple

Apple explains ‘Parts Pairing’ process

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

John Ternus, Apple hardware engineering chief recently spoke with TechCrunch about the ‘parts pairing’ process for its repair program.

Advertisements

Apple’s parts pairing was criticized before by iFixit, claiming that Apple is blocking third-party parts from working. Ternus said that there have been a lot of negative connotations about it and that Apple does not block the parts from working. The Apple chief explained that they will need to authenticate that it’s a real biometric device and that it has not been tampered with, and calibration being the other reason.

iPhone

One exception is Touch ID and Face ID, which will not work for security reasons. Ternus mentioned that the two components are critical to security due to having access to information. Apple believes that there’s no way to validate performance on third-party biometrics. The iPhone user gets an alert if the part is not genuine and Apple will be expanding the ‘Parts and Service History’ this year.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple AirPods Pro
Slash $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
iPhones
India produces 14% of iPhones
1 Min Read
iOS 18
‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ might arrive on iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 9 is $104 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 192 now live
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple outlines a possible solution to Fix Apple Watch ghost touch issue
1 Min Read
Pixel 8 AI Photo
Pixel 8 AI photo editing feature arriving on iPhone
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th Generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade to gain a slew of new games
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple puts refurbished Apple Watch Series 9 models online
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Plus may have 7 color options
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M1 iPad Air 5 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?