Apple extends deadline for developers to update their apps

Apple extends the deadline for the developers to update their apps according to the new requirements until June 30. Apple has several new requirements that can take some time for the developers to adjust and update their existing apps.
Apple on the website announced, “We greatly value the worldwide developer community, and appreciate your commitment to making a difference in people’s lives through the power of technology. To accommodate developers who may need additional time to update their existing apps on the App Store, the deadline for adhering to the requirements has been extended to June 20, 2020”
The following are the requirements that Apple mentions the developers must follow to update their Apps on the App Store.
- The developers must use iOS 13 SDK or later to develop and update Apps for iPhone or iPad The developers also must use an Xcode storyboard to provide the app’s launch screen.
- iPhone apps must support all iPhone screens and all iPad apps must support all iPad screens.
- The developers must use watchOS 6 SDK or later to build the Apps for Apple Watch.
- Apps that authenticate or set up user accounts must support Sign in with Apple if required by guideline 4.8 of the App Store Review Guidelines.
- The developers must endure that the Apps in the Kids category are in full compliance with guideline 1.3 and guideline 5.1.4. of the App Store Review Guidelines.
- Apps using HTML 5 must be in full compliance with guideline 4.7 sections 4, 5, and 6 of the App Store Review Guidelines.