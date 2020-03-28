Apple extends deadline for developers to update their apps

Apple extends the deadline for the developers to update their apps according to the new requirements until June 30. Apple has several new requirements that can take some time for the developers to adjust and update their existing apps.

Apple on the website announced, “We greatly value the worldwide developer community, and appreciate your commitment to making a difference in people’s lives through the power of technology. To accommodate developers who may need additional time to update their existing apps on the App Store, the deadline for adhering to the requirements has been extended to June 20, 2020”

The following are the requirements that Apple mentions the developers must follow to update their Apps on the App Store.