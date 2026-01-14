Apple Extends Deadline to Update Apple Home to February 10

Apple introduced a new structure for Apple Home in 2022 and early in 2023 for better compatibility and performance. The distribution came with some bumps that gave Apple no choice but to pull it out and relaunch the upgrade.

After three years had passed, Apple was about to end its support for the old Home version, resulting in blocking access to the whole Apple Home platform for certain users who are unable to or do not update. The deadline was announced in the fall of last year. Apple announced that they are moving the deadline for the update to next month on February 10.

Those who use Apple Home can update to the most recent version in the Software Update found in the Settings within the Home App. The latest version of Apple Home requires at least iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, watchOS 9.2, or iOS 16.2.