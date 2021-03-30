Apple extends independent repair provider program to new regions

Apple is getting ready to expand its Independent Repair Provider Program to several hundred regions where Apple products are sold.

Independent Repair Provider Program launched in 2019 and gave independent repair businesses access to Apple manuals, training, tools and parts similar to its Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores. It was intended to carry out repairs that are out-of-warranty.

Apple mentioned that there are now 1,500+ independent repair locations in Europe, Canada and the US. In 2020 the program expanded to 32 additional regions.

Those who are interested in joining the program can do so without any charge. However, they will need to meet certain criteria, such as having a certified technician for example.

The independent repair program was revisited when legislation that gave device owners the ‘right to repair’ began gaining ground. Since then, the Cupertino-based company started opening Authorized Service Provider resources and expanded its independent provider program to make it easier for consumers to get repairs for their broken Apple products.