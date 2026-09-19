Apple

Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market

Apple is looking at a server market return with NVIDIA, providing an AI server based around the M8 chips. This would be distributed to customers on the outside to possibly bring the company back in the market since leaving in 2011 after Xserve was discontinued.


Companies that want to have AI models integrated into their own products are reportedly being targeted by Apple and are looking to prioritize generated responses and interference from models that are trained. A possibility is that NVLink Fusion from Nvidia will provide software and hardware for data exchanges from the chips, and Apple will use the platform to connect the processors from the M8 chip.

Apple Eyeing a Return to the Server Market

Apple faces challenges outside of hardware development needing stronger support and resources for software for developers of the AI with more investment needed for the MLX framework. This would allow for a closer relationship in work for both Nvidia and Apple.


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