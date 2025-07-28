Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark

CNBC reported that the Apple original film ‘F1’ will reach $500 million in July.

It’s believed that both the F1 movie and Superman will reach or go beyond the $500 million mark in terms of revenue this month. Superman was just released two weeks ago, but it’s projected to get an additional $2 million ahead of F1 based on Comscore. F1 has been a surprise hit for Apple and has been the subject of promotional ads when it came out. It has the highest grossing ticket sales record for all Apple theatrical releases and surpassed Apple’s cinematic efforts to date.

After its theatrical run, F1 will be available to stream on Apple TV+, which means more revenue for the company. It’s believed that Apple will market it to other video services as well, including foreign TV outlets and home rentals. Apple is said to be considering Formula One content rights following the film’s success.