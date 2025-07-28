Apple

Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark

By Samantha Wiley
Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark

CNBC reported that the Apple original film ‘F1’ will reach $500 million in July.

Advertisements

It’s believed that both the F1 movie and Superman will reach or go beyond the $500 million mark in terms of revenue this month. Superman was just released two weeks ago, but it’s projected to get an additional $2 million ahead of F1 based on Comscore. F1 has been a surprise hit for Apple and has been the subject of promotional ads when it came out. It has the highest grossing ticket sales record for all Apple theatrical releases and surpassed Apple’s cinematic efforts to date.

Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark

After its theatrical run, F1 will be available to stream on Apple TV+, which means more revenue for the company. It’s believed that Apple will market it to other video services as well, including foreign TV outlets and home rentals. Apple is said to be considering Formula One content rights following the film’s success.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
1 Min Read
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Get New Public Beta Firmware
1 Min Read
Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool
Apple Outs New Customizable Wallpaper Tool
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
Google Reveals New AI Video Editing Tools in YouTube Shorts and Google Photos
1 Min Read
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
Australia, Canada, and the UK Get Apple News+ Audio Feature
1 Min Read
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?