Apple Far Off From a Full-Screen Device

Development of an under-display Face ID at Apple is currently dealing with challenges, a report hints that the company will be focusing on minor reductions to Dynamic Island instead of a significant design change for the short term.

Development on under-display technology is not going as well as predicted, with doubt being loomed over for the major front-face design changes coming for future iPhone devices. The company has a short-term approach and is expected to put refining current solutions first instead of unveiling and giving us a new concealed front camera and a new Face ID System.

Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro in the fall of this year. The upcoming Apple foldable iPhone is described to be affordably priced, moderately sized, and ultra-flat with high production volume.