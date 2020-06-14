Apple files a lawsuit to invalidate touchscreen patents used against it

Earlier Apple filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the intellectual property patent infringement complaint that was lodged against Apple five years go.

The intellectual property is a pair of patents that are related to the touchscreen graphics owed by Zeroclick. Back in 2015 Zeroclick lodged a complaint in the court against Apple that the touchscreens Apple used infringed on the patents.

Now Apple has filed a new complaint seeking a judicial decision that these two patents are invalid. Apple filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The complaint that Apple lodged against both patents Nos. 7,818,691 and 8,549,443 say that Zeroclick’s claims are:

"Drawn to abstract ideas without the addition of any inventive steps sufficient to qualify as a patent-eligible invention."





Apple also said in the complaint that claims are rendered obvious and anticipated. Apple says that these claims are indefinite and not precise as these use generic phrases and terms.

ZeroClick was granted these two patents in 2010 and 2013. These cover a GUI and an apparatus that controls the GUI. Now, Apple seeks to render both patents as invalid and also asks the court to give any other relief which the court deems proper and just.