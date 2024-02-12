Apple

Apple files settlement with Rivos

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has reached a settlement agreement with SoC company Rivos for alleged trade secret theft, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisements

Apple sued Rivos in 2022 after an alleged theft of trade secrets. The conclusion of the lawsuit is a system forensic examination to remove all confidential Apple data from Rivos. Apple claims that Rivos had at least two employees take ‘gigabytes of sensitive design files and specifications’ when they were exiting Apple, using AirDrop and USB drives to transfer the data to their own devices. Furthermore, Apple said that unreleased SoC presentations were stolen in the same way.

Apple

An injunction versus the employees was requested so Rivos will not leak sensitive data, and compensation for the trade secret loss was demanded as well. To this end, Rivos was asked a ‘reasonable royalty rate’ on future Rivos products with a jury trial on the way. Both parties is expected to have a final settlement on or before March 15.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Podcasts
‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ goes live on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple to address ghost touch issue with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Enjoy a 34% Discount on the Beats Studio Pro Headphones
1 Min Read
Fake LastPass App
Fake LastPass App circulates on App Store
1 Min Read
Tesla
Tesla App Phone Keys Ultra Wideband support added
1 Min Read
App Store
Apple is now allowing alternative App Stores in App Store connect
1 Min Read
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro
The 2023 M3 Pro MacBook Pro is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Google Gemini
Google Gemini arrives on iPhone
1 Min Read
Roblox
Roblox CEO hints at Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Upcoming iPhone SE may have a new design
1 Min Read
Govee Smart Space Heater
The Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online
1 Min Read
Lost your password?