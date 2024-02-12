Apple files settlement with Rivos

Apple has reached a settlement agreement with SoC company Rivos for alleged trade secret theft, according to Bloomberg.

Apple sued Rivos in 2022 after an alleged theft of trade secrets. The conclusion of the lawsuit is a system forensic examination to remove all confidential Apple data from Rivos. Apple claims that Rivos had at least two employees take ‘gigabytes of sensitive design files and specifications’ when they were exiting Apple, using AirDrop and USB drives to transfer the data to their own devices. Furthermore, Apple said that unreleased SoC presentations were stolen in the same way.

An injunction versus the employees was requested so Rivos will not leak sensitive data, and compensation for the trade secret loss was demanded as well. To this end, Rivos was asked a ‘reasonable royalty rate’ on future Rivos products with a jury trial on the way. Both parties is expected to have a final settlement on or before March 15.