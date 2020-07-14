Apple filings for iPhone 12 reveal smaller batteries and 20W charger

iPhone 12

Recently submitted regulatory filings show that the new iPhone 12 may have a 20W charger and smaller batteries.

Apple may be upgrading from a standard 5W charger to a 20W unit moving forward with the iPhone 12. Regulatory filings in China, South Korea and Denmark echo the same sentiment.

The filing, which shows model number A2244 and labeled as ‘USB C power adapter’ was referenced by MySmartPrice and produced by Flextronics Power.

iPhone 12 charger

Recent news has led people to believe that Apple will not be including the charger in order to lower the cost, packaging material required and also because customers may already have charging adapters.

Tech analyst Ming Chi Kuo also believes that audio accessories such as earphones may not be included to boost sales of the AirPods Pro and AirPods.

Smaller batteries could mean smaller capacities compared to the iPhone 11 models. However, Apple may have new power saving features to help prolong battery life.

