Apple finally announces September 9 ‘Glowtime’ event

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has announced the long-awaited September event today.

The upcoming Apple event, titled ‘Glowtime’ has been revealed, and the date and time set at the Apple Park campus on September 9, 10 am in Cupertino, California. Several media members have been sent invitations to get there in-person. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be unveiled, as well as the AirPods 4, new models of the Apple Watch, and on the software side, macOS Sequoia and iOS 18, among others.

The iPhone 16 lineup may have a Capture button and a customizable Action button, and the A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support. Display size might increase for the Pro models, as well as the 5x Telephoto zoom feature that was exclusive only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. ‘Glowtime’ will be held live in Apple Park as well as online through the Apple TV app, on YouTube, and on its official website.

