Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey

Apple reached an agreement with New Jersey to follow the visible pricing rules of the state in 2017. Last year, a number of violations were discovered by inspectors as seen at Apple Retail Stores in New Jersey, which prompted Apple to redraft its practices for pricing in-store.

The Office of the Attorney General in the state has fined the company $150,000 due to the recurring failures in inspection. The fine deals with the accusations toward the company failing to show clear prices in stores in New Jersey for many years.

In the recent consent order, the company has agreed to multiple measures for compliance that aim to stop similar violations from happening. Apple cannot sell products in stores in New Jersey without displaying the total selling price, clearly marking it and making it easily visible to consumers. The fine can be paid by Apple, but the bigger issue is the friction in their philosophy for retail design, emphasizing digital interaction and clean aesthetics instead of the conventional signage.