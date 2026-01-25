Apple

Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey

Apple reached an agreement with New Jersey to follow the visible pricing rules of the state in 2017. Last year, a number of violations were discovered by inspectors as seen at Apple Retail Stores in New Jersey, which prompted Apple to redraft its practices for pricing in-store.


The Office of the Attorney General in the state has fined the company $150,000 due to the recurring failures in inspection. The fine deals with the accusations toward the company failing to show clear prices in stores in New Jersey for many years.

Apple Fined $150,000 After Multiple Violations of an Agreement in New Jersey

In the recent consent order, the company has agreed to multiple measures for compliance that aim to stop similar violations from happening. Apple cannot sell products in stores in New Jersey without displaying the total selling price, clearly marking it and making it easily visible to consumers. The fine can be paid by Apple, but the bigger issue is the friction in their philosophy for retail design, emphasizing digital interaction and clean aesthetics instead of the conventional signage.


Latest News
Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast
Apple Hardware Makes an Appearance at the VCARB and Red Bull Formula 1 Launch Broadcast
1 Min Read
Apple Upgrading 5 Devices to OLED Displays
Apple Upgrading 5 Devices to OLED Displays
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly ChatGPT Sub Tier With Ads Introduced By OpenAI
Budget-Friendly ChatGPT Sub Tier With Ads Introduced By OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple Facing Competition For Chip Manufacturing
Apple Facing Competition For Chip Manufacturing
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro Takes One Step Forward to Launch
OLED MacBook Pro Takes One Step Forward to Launch
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max Is $99 Off
The AirPods Max Is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
Apple Music Uploads A Trailer For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show
1 Min Read
New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors
New Apple Store In Montreal Opens Its Doors
1 Min Read
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
Lisa Jackson Retiring From Apple
1 Min Read
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off
The 4-pack AirTag Is $34 Off 
1 Min Read
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
Filing For New Pro Display XDR/ Studio Display Discovered in Regulatory Database
1 Min Read
Lost your password?