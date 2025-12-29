Apple Fined by AGCM in Italy Over App Tracking Transparency

Apple has been fined €98.6 million by the AGCM, the Competition Authority in Italy, for the feature App Tracking Transparency. Apps were required by Apple to ask the user’s permission before they track activities across various websites and apps for advertisement personalization.

The AGCM stated that the rules for App Tracking Transparency are harmful for both advertisers and app developers, as the feature requires double consent and is excessively burdensome. They have found that the company has been abusing its superior position in the market in Europe. Despite the feature being applied to the company’s own apps, it seems it’s able to generate benefits financially.

Apple announced earlier this year that it might be forced to stop App Tracking Transparency in Europe because of the regulatory pressure in various countries like Poland, Germany, France, and Italy. Apple has shared a statement with multiple media outlets that the decision will be appealed by the company.