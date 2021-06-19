Apple Fitness+ on macOS Monterey gets AirPlay support

Apple’s newest macOS will support Apple Fitness+ through AirPlay. macOS Monterey can now stream Fitness+ content from an iPhone or iPad and on several Mac models.

Currently, the list of models are those that can run macOS Monterey and include the 2019 Mac Pro, 2020 Mac mini, 2017 iMac Pro, 2019 and later iMac, 2018 and later MacBook Air and 2018 and later MacBook Pro.

Video and audio content from Fitness+ sessions can be streamed to a supported Mac. However, on-screen metrics like calories burned and heart rate are not shown on the Mac screen but are relegated to the Apple Watch.

Apple Fitness+ was launched in December 2020 and was an exclusive service for the Apple TV, iPad and iPhone and required an Apple Watch Series 3 or later. Mac support did not exist until recently as the service didn’t have a web address nor a dedicated app for the Mac.