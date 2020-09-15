Apple announces Fitness+ Subscription

At today’s Apple Event, the company announced Fitness+ which allows users to exercise and lose weight with professional trainers.

Apple Fitness+

On the Fitness+ subscription, users will get to choose from different exercises they wish to do along with their favorite music to be played in the background.

During exercise, the user will have a goal to meet in each exercise video such as burning calories and working out for a specific duration in order to achieve their weight goals.

Fitness+ Subscription Price

Membership for the Fitness+ will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. That being said, Apple is offering 3 months free subscription to those who buy the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6.

When will Fitness+ be available?

Subscription for the Fitness+ will start at the end of the year.

Fitness+ in Video